Items stolen from Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s house have now been revealed

After Bayern Munich beat FC Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League, Thomas Müller found out that he wasn’t the only who was happy that night as thieves broke into his house in the middle of the match. The reported value of the stolen goods was in the six-figure range.

According to the local police, Müller’s neighbors apparently didn’t hear anything as the thieves stealthily continued their foul deed. They made off with cash, jewelry, and other stuff as they were able to evade police capture, whose helicopters and dog handlers went home, like Barcelona that night and Müller at his home, empty-handed.

Now though, we finally know what left Müller’s house and never returned. According to Tz, the thieves made off with 17 watches, some of which were Rolex watches. The damage to Müller’s dwelling could go upwards of €500,000, and events like these put the local community where he lived on edge.

Müller, however, had little time to brood on his losses, items and games alike, as he took Lisa to Oktoberfest, where they were greeted by an old friend. He then had to report for international duty as they finish off their UEFA Nations League campaign against Hungary and England.