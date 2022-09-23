Gabor Király raves over Germany youth players and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

With the upcoming game in the UEFA Nations League between Hungary and Germany, former Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Király said that Germany coach Hansi Flick is taking a risk playing the youth.

“The young German players like (Florian) Wirtz, (Jamal) Musiala or (David) Raum are very wild, and here Flick plays with risk,” Király said. “These professionals have a lot of speed. Young players can support the older ones with their insouciance. When it’s right in the whole team, Germany’s game is more stable and they’re always good for a positive result.”

Of all the superstars in Germany’s team, Király likes Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich the most because of his leadership skills and likened him to Lothar Matthäus.

“I really like seeing Joshua Kimmich, but he’s no longer one of the wild youngsters I was just talking about” Király said. “Kimmich has gained a lot of experience, and he is the perfect example of a leader. He’s already the boss like Lothar Matthäus used to be. Kimmich doesn’t just talk, he always delivers. He is extremely important for Germany. This is how a professional development should be. His public appearance is also admirable. Germany is incredibly lucky with Neuer and Kimmich.”

Speaking of Manuel Neuer, Király is confident that Neuer can still deliver at the highest level. “In football it happens that a player can play at the highest level for a long time, especially in goal, and Neuer is one of those players”, Király opined. “He will know where his physical and mental limits lie. It is important that he does his best so that he does not feel inadequate at the end of his career.”