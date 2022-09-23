Gabor Király is looking forward to Hungary’s game against Germany and talks about his team’s strengths

Most fans will know who Gabor Király is. The Hungarian shot-stopper wore a distinct pair of gray trousers in pretty much every game he played in (cue “Baggy Trousers” by Madness). He has played in 198 Bundesliga games for Hertha Berlin from 1997 to 2004 represented Hungary from 1998 to 2016 and retired in 2019. He even has his own club back in Hungary: Király SZE.

The 46-year-old goalie recently sat down with Sport1 ahead of Germany’s clash with Hungary in the penultimate matchday of the group stage. Király said that Hungarians were always excited when their national team plays against European heavyweights like Germany and credits their current state to the team’s development over the years.

“Very big, we Hungarians always look forward to this duel,” Király said. “Looking at the table, we can see that Hungary, as leaders, has a very good starting position. Our national team has worked hard for this, but it also deserves it thanks to the great development in recent years.”

Király also spoke of the Hungarian players in the Bundesliga and how it serves as an advantage for their national team.

“I’m very happy that these guys are here; each of them has Bundesliga experience,” said Király. “It’s also very good for our young players. These five players know what German football has given them. If you understand that, you can counter it. We are on a good way.”

Of the five Hungarian players in the Bundesliga, Király said that Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig will be their key player.

Hungary’s coach received praise for the recent improvements to the team from Király, who revealed what their biggest strength is.

“The self-confidence of every single player has increased significantly. With Marco Rossi we have a great strategist as national coach. He’s doing a great job and has a good tactical instinct,” Király said. “Marco knows Hungarian football and our country very well. He knows where the talent is, and which experienced players he needs. He has everything under control. I’m glad we have such a clear-headed coach. His strategic thinking is always right.”

“The strength of the team is their unity. This is very strong with us. The quality of the German players is maybe a bit better, but as a team we can cause problems for Germany,” Király continued. “If it works collectively with the Germans, then we must be careful. In the past few games, Hansi Flick (former Bayern Munich coach)’s players didn’t seem so focused.”

Speaking about Hungary’s chances against Germany, Király is confident of getting a result against Flick’s men.

“We’re not afraid of Germany, but, as already mentioned, we’ve gained a lot of self-confidence in the past,” Király said. “The last duels were very close. Of course, as the leaders of the table, we believe in a win against the Germans.”