Germany vs Hungary: Gamethread and Live Blog

With the World Cup only a few more months away, Germany get only a few more chances to test out the setup before crunch time. To avoid a debacle like in 2018, Hansi Flick will want to thoroughly explore the players he has at his disposal, including the full host of Bayern Munich players who have been called up for this edition of the international break.

With Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka ruled out due to Covid, Thomas Muller is the most likely candidate to don the captain’s armband while Ilkay Gundogan may slot into the midfield. Former Chelsea star Timo Werner may get another outing at striker, while Joshua Kimmich (who really should be rested) is set for another game in midfield.

Even though the Nations League is a proper competition and Hungary are solid opponents, these games are all about building rhythm in the team and ironing out the kinks. After watching Bayern struggle for the last few weeks, it could be a nice change of pace to watch the same players in a different system and see how they perform.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.