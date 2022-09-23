BFW Series: What ever happened to...Leon Dajaku?

While at Bayern Munich, Leon Dajaku was an exciting prospect.

Armed with speed, skill, and an absolutely fearless demeanor, Dajaku had Bayern Munich’s development team brainstorming ways to use him. Would he play as a wing? Could he be a speedy option at center-forward or as an attacking midfielder/second striker? Or...could he be the right-footed Alphonso Davies bombing his way down into the offense as a right-back?

All of those options were explored, but Dajaku was determined to have a little too much “cowboy” in his game was moved. First, Dajaku was sent to Union Berlin on a loan assignment, but Die Eisernen exercised their option to buy Dajaku.

Union Berlin then sent Dajaku to Sunderland on a loan...but then Sunderland exercised its own option to buy Dajaku.

Clearly, the kid’s talent keeps drawing in other clubs, but can he ever break though into becoming a regular? That remains to be seen.

Since leaving Bayern Munich, Dajaku made two Bundesliga appearances with Union Berlin in the 2020/21 season covering 35 minutes with no goals or assists.

In 2021/2022, Dajaku made 28 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland and tallied four goals and fours assists. Dajaku racked up 1,640 minutes of playing time.

This season, however, Dajaku has just played just 33 minutes in three appearances because he had an appendectomy, missed two matches, and is still working his way back into form.

At just 21-years-old, Dajaku is still young enough to convince a club that he can be a consistent starter. Will it be at Sunderland...or will ne need to move on once more?