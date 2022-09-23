BFW Series Part IV: Who do you secretly wish wins the Bundesliga, if not Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich has had a rough time in the Bundesliga so far this season; they lie in fifth going into the international break. Our writers love not just Bayern but also the Bundesliga. Hence, some of us would like to tell you that if Bayern doesn’t win the Bundesliga, there is another team whose win would warm our hearts.

Schnitzel’s Winner: SC Freiburg

Why do I want Freiburg to win the title?

It is no secret that I’m a massive fan of SC Freiburg, second to only a certain FCB (the bigger club, from Munich). Sitting at third place in the Bundesliga table just above Bayern Munich, Freiburg has been an absolute force both in the BuLi and in Europe and seems afraid of no one. Coach Christian Streich is a brilliant, passionate manager who is one of the reasons I fell in love with this club. I have been following this club for some time now, and the passion that this coach instills in this team, coupled with Freiburg’s footballing philosophy is something that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy when you watch them play.

It doesn’t end there, of course. Freiburg has a brilliant squad, with some exceptional individual quality. Vincenzo Grifo is one of the world’s best playmaker-wingers, while Michael Gregoritsch, Ritsu Doan, Roland Sallai, Max. Eggestein, Kevin Schade, and Christian Günter are all players capable of producing magic. Speaking of magic, Bayern’s own alumnus, youngster Jeong Woo-Yeong is someone we all know can dazzle defenses with his nimble footwork and skill.

Above all that, however, is the feeling of family that lies at the heart of the club’s ideals. The players, the management, and the fans are united and passionate about the club. Founded in 1904, this club has a rich history but unfortunately hasn’t won any trophies in Europe. They are yet to win the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, which is why this is the perfect club to support in case you wish to back an underdog side. This season, they are here for real, and although there certainly are doubts over whether they can keep this form going, it would be so fulfilling to see them lift the Meisterschale next year. At least for Christian Streich’s sake, who I’m sure would set the Europa Park stadium alight with his emotions.

In case you want a glimpse of just what this team is capable of, look no further than their first game this season against FC Augsburg:

In the Europa League, Freiburg is currently at the top of their group, having just mauled Olympiacos Piraeus 3-0. I think they have what it takes to win it all in the EL.

In case you want a great club song to kickstart your day, Freiburg has you covered.

So yeah, it would be pretty awesome to see SC Freiburg lift the Meisterschale in 2023 if Bayern Munich doesn’t get the job done. For me, this would be a fairytale story, one that Freiburg fans have only dreamed of witnessing.