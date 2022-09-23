Daily Schmankerl: Team chemistry is good with Bayern Munich, critical eyes go toward Julian Nagelsmann; FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong talks transfer saga; Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Jamal Musiala recognized; Bayern delaying Pavard talks; & MORE!

For all of the ups-and-downs that Bayern Munich has had so far this season, things are at least going well within the locker room. According to Bild, team chemistry is great for the Bavarians:

Even though some players are unhappy with their playing time, the chemistry within the team (between players is good). The players are rather looking critically at Nagelsmann - which is a first alarm signal for the coach.

The only somewhat troubling part of the Bild report (if true), is that it is never a good sign if sections of the locker room start to direct ire — collectively — at the coach. The relationship between players and coaches can be tricky and it does not need to be all hugs and pats on the back, but pointing fingers and an “us against them” mentality will eventually cause the foundation of the squad to crack.

I don’t think things are all that bad at Bayern Munich at this stage, but it would be great to see less stories about the players being unhappy with the manager for one reason or another.

FC Barcelona Frenkie de Jong insisted that he never considered moving to Chelsea FC or Manchester United over the summer.

“Interested by Chelsea and Man United? I already decided in May that I want to stay in Barcelona. I didn’t change this decision in the summer and I always stayed calm. I can’t give too many details,” said De Jong. “The club has its own ideas and I have my own ideas, sometimes they clash. But at the end of the day everything went well.”

The primary issue for De Jong with Barca (aside of the fact that the club executives wants to unload his substantial salary) is that he is in danger of no longer being a regular in Xavi’s starting XI.

De Jong has started just three of six La Liga matches and one of two game in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich, of course, is also rumored to have interest in De Jong as both manager Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Frenkie de Jong are purported to be fans of the Dutchman.

WhoScored.com compiled it’s best XI for the European season so far and Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich are both on the squad:

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski leading the attack would be scary (only if that could have worked out this season for Bayern Munich). Anyway, it was also good to see Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Ramy Bensebaini get some recognition.

Bayern Munich suffered their first loss of the season against a struggling Augsburg side. With players unable to capitalize on chances and unwilling to track back at times, it seems there are issues popping up everywhere at FC Bayern. Tom and Samrin try to make sense of the issues and discuss the following:

What Tom thinks the main issue with Bayern currently is.

Is Julian Nagelsmann’s job truly at risk?

Are there signs of problems in the dressing room?

What is happening with the front quartet at Bayern?

Whether Robert Lewandowski is missed.

Whether Bayern should sign a striker in January.

Can Bayern work without a true number nine?

Will the poor finishing of Bayern’s front line impact the German National Team?

How the players’ performance with Hansi Flick might possibly impact Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking of Robert Lewandowski, the Pole said what may have been thinking — it will be easier to win a Ballon d’Or playing for FC Barcelona than say...Bayern Munich.

“Maybe Barcelona’s players won it more often, but this trophy does not keep me awake at night. My approach is that from Barca there is a shorter way to the Golden Ball than from Bayern,” Lewandowski said.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala was named to WhoScored.com’s U-21 squad for the Europe’s top five leagues:

Jude Bellingham is one of the top rated youngsters in Europe this season



So now it's time to unleash him for England. Or is it? Click the image for our take on the talented 19-year-old — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 20, 2022

As seen above, Benjamin Pavard has been one of the — if not the — best right-back in Europe so far this season. Still, Bayern Munich is playing a game of “wait-and-see” when it comes to working on a contract extension with the Frenchman:

News #Pavard: The club is satisfied with his performances but no concrete talks about a possible contract extension are planned at this stage. The club wants to wait and see. The player is also in no hurry. Contract is running until 2024. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 22, 2022

Pavard has made it clear that he wants to play center-back, which could prove difficult with Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano all currently in the fold. How much of a factor that plays in his decision-making could be key when the two sides eventually start talks.

With Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanišić already in-house as a potential starting options at right-back, Bayern Munich is at least poised to backfill that position quite easily if Pavard leaves.

Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Juventus are among the teams reportedly interested in Pavard.

