Report: Players pushing Julian Nagelsmann for different system at Bayern Munich

In a follow-up to the previous report from Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the German outlet also stated that some Bayern Munich players petitioned manager Julian Nagelsmann to change his system.

The genesis of the issue seems to be that at least some of the players do not like the 4-2-2-2 formation that Nagelsmann has favored this season:

There was recently a part of the team that advocated a different system and presented this idea to the coach. However, Nagelsmann persisted with his game plan, which has been unsuccessful in the Bundesliga recently. Nagelsmann’s 4-2-2-2 system, which has often been practiced this season, is sometimes viewed critically within the club and is identified as the reason why Bayern are currently not bringing consistency to the pitch.

This is the latest in several recent stories describing the various levels of unrest within the locker room at Bayern Munich. Certainly, you could wildly speculate about which players would be approaching the coach — if this report is true.

Given the composition of his roster — and the pressure of feeling like he might need to play certain players — Nagelsmann might be having trouble finding a solution for how to make it all work.