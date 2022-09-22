Pressure from the top? Bayern Munich bosses reportedly want players held accountable

According to a report from Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s bosses are unhappy with the performance of some of the top players on the roster and want them held accountable — by manager Julian Nagelsmann:

Internally, the bosses want Nagelsmann to judge his players even more harshly if they don’t perform. The higher ups are tough on the players & want to take the pressure off the coach. The fact that some regular players are not in top form is a topic at the club.

If true, it would be easy to start speculating which players might be in the crosshairs of the bosses. Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, and Kingsley Coman have all not been as productive as many would like, while Serge Gnabry has been up-and-down as well.

Things have actually been good in the midfield, so it is unlikely that the bosses have much of an issue there, but defensively there could be some improvements to be made. While solid for the most part, Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano have both made game-changing errors on the backline, while Alphonso Davies has been losing the ball at an alarming rate.

In the end, this is likely not a huge deal, but with the players — allegedly — already working under the perception that Nagelsmann is pointing his finger at them for the team’s struggles, more pressure coming from the coach might not be the best thing for the team’s morale.