Germany’s UEFA Nations League matches vs. Hungary and England — September 2022

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on the UEFA Nations League.

Germany will have two big tests in the UEFA Nations League when it lines up against Hungary and England in the coming days.

With Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, and Julian Brandt all having left camp already, former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has already had to put in some extra time to figure out how he’ll align his troops and who exactly he would have available.

There are several key position battles on the roster, but more than anything, the core group of players will work on fine-tuning their ability to function together as a unit ahead of this winter’s World Cup (that still sounds weird, right?). In addition, we have several Bayern Munich players to watch, which always makes these matches worthwhile.

Check out our stream of stories covering the events surrounding these two matches as Germany will seek to get on the same page as a team.