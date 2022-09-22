Hansi Flick talks Germany’s potential lineup, who will wear the captain’s armband, and MORE!

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick met with the media ahead of his Germany squad’s UEFA Nations League match with Hungary.

With Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and Julian Brandt all leaving camp on Wednesday, the coach had to do some scrambling.

“Marc (ter Stegen) will replace Neuer in goal. We called Oliver Baumann up, but Bernd Leno is also still an option for us. It was important for him to get playing time after his move to Fulham. (Kevin) Trapp is doing very well. I’m happy with the options we have in goal,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Such cases (of COVID) are always annoying, but it’s also become a normal situation. With a normal flu you also miss out, COVID is a bit more aggressive. Of course you have to reduce your contacts a bit before the World Cup and think about whether you’re going there or not.”

Despite the mixing-and-matching of personnel, Flick stressed how vital the next two games are for Germany.

“The next two games will be extremely important. We have to be brave against Hungary. They’re very compact, coach Marco Rossi is doing a very good job there. Our goal is to finish as group winners after these two games and to qualify for the final four,” said Flick.

As for who will wear the captain’s armband, Flick indicated it would be the most experienced player — without naming that person.

“When Manu isn’t there, the one who has the most caps usually wears the armband,” Flick said.

If he is in the lineup, that player would be Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller.

