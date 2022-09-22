Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Germany vs Hungary; England vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League)

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann might be relived that he is getting a break; plenty of his squad members are away on international duty. In this podcast, we look forward to Germany’s games in the UEFA Nations League against table-topping Hungary and England. In this podcast we discuss:

Germany’s squad selections by Hansi Flick.

Covid cases and injuries impacting the national side.

How Germany might line up in the matches against Hungary and England.

A look back to Germany’s earlier Nations League matches against both aforementioned opponents.

How Germany’s style might differ from Hungary to England.

Who might play in the forward position.

What Julian Nagelsmann might learning from watching his players work under Flick.

Some bonus tidbits regarding the Bundesliga.

