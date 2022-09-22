Report: Bayern Munich players griping over Julian Nagelsmann’s preference for older players

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), some members of Bayern Munich’s team feel that manager Julian Nagelsmann has too strong of a preference for older, more established players when selecting his lineups and substitutes:

Several players have been noticing that Julian Nagelsmann - when in doubt - prioritizes age and hierarchy over performance when picking the lineups and making subs (example: subbing Choupo-Moting on against Augsburg instead of Mathys Tel, who’s been performing better). Gravenberch is another example of performances not being rewarded. The Dutchman has been impressing in training since preseason, but didn’t get any starts except the Pokal game, which led to him being frustrated, as he confirmed while on international duty.

While we have seen quite a few stories break detailing the “who, what, when, where, and why” of Bayern Munich players being annoyed with Nagelsmann, this one seems like a stretch.

Of course a coach is going to rely on experienced players that he trusts when there is even a sliver of doubt about a youngster. While it might not justify every move that Nagelsmann has made, there would be no point in having a player like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the roster if not for times when the squad is trailing and needs a target man in the middle.

As for Gravenberch, he is not playing because he is fourth in the pecking order behind three world class midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer. It’s just math.

Nagelsmann can be criticized for a lot of things, but his willingness to use and trust young players should not be one of them.