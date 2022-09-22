Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala proud of FIFA 23 rating

It’s obvious to the average person that Bayern Munich young un’ Jamal Musiala is an extremely talented player. The 19-year-old German midfielder is currently the top-scorer for Bayern in all competitions with four goals to his name.

Most players would want their skills to be seen by many, and what better way to reflect that than in a game that most football fans play? FIFA 23 is coming out soon, and players (of the game and some of the athletes) are either over the moon or sulking in the corner when it comes to player ratings.

In the case of Musiala, his rating rightfully went up, and it went up massively. The former Chelsea FC youth player went up from a 75/76 in FIFA 22 to an 81 in FIFA 23. For him, it’s an achievement that he’s proud of and just shows the work he’s put in in improving himself being recognized.

“That’s already a big leap. Every player wants a better rating to be able to play with themselves,” said Musiala (Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia). Like most people in the build-up to FIFA 23’s release, he had one issue and that was the stats of his fellow Bayern teammates. In this case, it’s the roadrunner himself Alphonso Davies and Champions League goal-scorer Leroy Sané.

“I saw the pace stats of Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané. Leroy only has 89. That’s mad,” Musiala said. Davies’ rating went up, but his pace went down from 96 to 94 which is something the author isn’t a fan of.