Matthijs de Ligt is happy to have taken “risky” move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is working with his Dutch teammates for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, but the topic of his club situation was one that the media wanted to discuss.

De Ligt, of course, was more than happy to chat about making the move from Juventus to Bayern Munich.

“For me joining Bayern was a step up in terms of team. Juventus is a very good team, but I think Bayern has everything in terms of squad and ambition to win the Champions League. I had the feeling it was a bit less at Juve,” said De Ligt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m not worried at all. I barely played the first three games because I came in with a lack of training. I’ve played all six of the last eight games. So I’m actually very happy with my playing time and how the first two months have gone. Bayern Munich is closer to the philosophy that Louis van Gaal wants on the pitch. Was it a risk leaving a starting spot at Juventus months before the World Cup? You also have to take risks in football.”

De Ligt also acknowledged that he almost made the move to Bayern Munich back in 2019.

“It didn’t happen back then, I think Lucas Hernández was bought that summer. I’ve always thought it was a very nice club,” said De Ligt.