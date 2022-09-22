BFW series Part III: Who do you secretly wish wins the Bundesliga, if not Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich have, lets face it, been thoroughly underwhelming lately. After having an incredible start to the season, the Rekordmeister seem to be slowing down (by a lot honestly) and it’s not a good sign. On the off chance that Bayern doesn’t win the domestic title, there might just be a club that I wouldn’t mind seeing lifting the title.

Marc’s winner: RB Leipzig

Yes, I am fully aware of the hate I’m about to get for this, and I write this piece in extreme fear of being vote kicked by you, our faithful and loyal readers. But hear me out, because I have my reasons.

Why Marc? Just why?

Granted, RB Leipzig may not have history and tradition to rival that of its opponents in the Bundesliga, and is hated by most (all) because of the fact that it’s essentially a franchise owned by a sole investor. But Leipzig does have the quality and style that is so critical when it comes to playing in the big leagues. Looking past their defeat to Gladbach (still not fully sure how that happened), Die Roten Bullen really do have what it takes to show up and perform when they need to. Take their 3-0 win over Dortmund for example. They completely dominated the pitch, with thrice the amount of shots that BVB had. Their system of playing under Marco Rose (who, by the way, is doing a pretty good job so far) seems to be developing with every game.

I am aware, though, that this season they seem to be slower than they have been in the previous season. The club has consistently been a real contender to the league title, and I remember everyone saying how Bayern vs Leipzig should be the real Der Klassiker, what with the intensity of the game and the genuine struggle to be the fittest. But that side of the club has yet to be seen.

Coming to its players, even though Timo Werner hasn’t exactly made an impact as big as the one he was expected to make, he still seems to be increasing the level of football they play, which I think is why Rose seems to be giving him more and more chances. But apart from Turbo Timo, I always seemed to enjoy watching Christopher Nkunku play the game. His versatility is what makes him such a special player in my opinion, and it’s awesome how he can score goals as an attacker, but still dominate the midfield.

Despite the fact that Leipzig has had some uncharacteristically bad games this season, I still find reason to believe that deeper into the year, they might start showing their true ability and prove to be a real contender for the title.

Now please my friends, I only ask that you do not pour the hate directly, I prefer to take mine bit by bit. Thank you.