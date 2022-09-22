Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur sweating Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane; Juventus plotting move for Benjamin Pavard; FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski surprised by hot start; New deal for Dani Olmo?; A Bayern-Red Bull partnership?; and MORE!

Tottenham Hotspur might be ready to kickstart negotiations with Harry Kane a little early thanks to Bayern Munich’s reported interest in the English star:

Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich’s interest in star striker Harry Kane, 90min understands. The England captain is a target for the Bavarians, and they have been vocal in their admiration of the forward.90min understands that Tottenham are becoming worried by Bayern’s advances, and while both they and Kane remain open to fresh contract negotiations, these have yet to officially take place. Spurs held tentative talks with the striker earlier this year but no further discussions have been held since. Tottenham are open to kickstarting negotiations prior to the World Cup, but this looks unlikely at this moment and they aren’t in a rush to thrash out a new deal. His current deal runs until 2024. Kane was determined to leave for Manchester City in the summer of 2021, but the Premier League champions failed to meet Spurs’ asking price and he remained in north London.

While Bayern Munich might be interested in Kane, there is a LONG way between now and when the Bavarians can make a serious offer for the striker.

Juventus might be seriously considering making Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard a transfer target next summer:

Juventus has reignited their interest in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard and they could get their man in the summer. The Frenchman has been one of their targets for a long time and he could finally change clubs soon. He has not been playing enough minutes at the Allianz Arena, which has been frustrating for him. In the last transfer window, reports linked him with a move away from Bayern, but the Germans convinced him to stay. His lack of action and an unwillingness to sign a contract extension means he is likely to leave the club at the end of this season. Il Bianconero reveals Juve has now reignited their interest in his signature and they would be at the races.

With his recent form, Pavard is certain to get a lot of interest next summer — and Bayern Munich could be inclined to sell him rather than losing him for free in 2024.

FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is off to a great start with his new club and even he is is a little shocked at the success he’s having so far.

“I wasn’t expecting to start like this because you can’t guess the beginnings. But I have to say I didn’t count the numbers etc, I came and tried to win help as much as possible. I feel very comfortable here, not only because of the club I came to but also because of the atmosphere. Colleagues, and staff, all treated me well, and how they did everything for me to fit in here, it all makes me feel very privileged in Barcelona,” Lewandowski said. “I knew that the first period of adaptation would be very important not only for me but for the team as well and I did everything to get over it as quickly as possible, for myself and for the team.”

Bayern Munich suffered their first loss of the season against a struggling Augsburg side. With players unable to capitalize on chances and unwilling to track back at times, it seems there are issues popping up everywhere at FC Bayern. Tom and Samrin try to make sense of the issues and discuss the following:

What Tom thinks the main issue with Bayern currently is.

Is Julian Nagelsmann’s job truly at risk?

Are there signs of problems in the dressing room?

What is happening with the front quartet at Bayern?

Whether Robert Lewandowski is missed.

Whether Bayern should sign a striker in January.

Can Bayern work without a true number nine?

Will the poor finishing of Bayern’s front line impact the German National Team?

How the players’ performance with Hansi Flick might possibly impact Julian Nagelsmann.

RB Leipzig is reportedly going to offer Dani Olmo a new contract:

Dani Olmo was linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the summer, and Leipzig are now looking to offer him a new contract, reports Nicolo Schira. The Spain international has registered two assists in five league appearances this season, with the Bundesliga club keen to secure his future with a new five-year contract until 2027. It is reported that they are willing to increase the 24-year-old attacking midfielder’s salary to a figure in the region of €5 million-per-year, in a move that would see his current €75 million release clause removed.

Olmo was linked to Bayern Munich as recently as last summer as Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a big fan of the Spaniard.

Bayern Munich and Red Bull are engaged in a partnership to build the SAP Garden in Munich, which will be home to the Bayern Munich basketball team and EHC Red Bull Munich hockey team:

After not getting the call to play for Spain during this international break, Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara is back in Munich for Oktoberfest:

Always a Bavarian München Oktoberfest pic.twitter.com/dPTm85DES8 — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 21, 2022

After three consecutive draws in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich squared off with FC Augsburg in hopes of finally nailing down three points.

Getting that much-needed league victory, however, would once again prove to be a difficult task as Bayern Munich dropped a 1-0 decision to FC Augsburg in an effort that was simply not good enough.

