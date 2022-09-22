BFW Exclusive: Karl-Heinz Riedle gives his prediction for Germany at the 2022 World Cup

Bavarian Football Works was invited to join a roundtable with Borussia Dortmund. Our own Jack Laushway represented the site and is reporting on the discussions that took place.

Karl-Heinz Riedle was a Bundesliga legend for Borussia Dortmund. However, his two most memorable moments come from his time outside of domestic leagues. Riedle famously scored twice in Borussia Dortmund’s iconic win in the 1997 Champions League final against Juventus. On top of this, the iconic striker was a World Cup winner with Germany in 1990.

In an exclusive interview, Riedle gave his prediction for Germany’s performance at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “We have a really fantastic setup with young and experienced players for this World Cup,” stated Riedle. The new additions such as Karim Adeyemi, Florian Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala have added new life to Germany’s squad with support from international veterans such as Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, and Manuel Neuer.

The World Cup winner explained that he can see it going both ways though. He thinks Germany can go to the final just as easily as they could have an early exit. Overall though, with the package of young talent we have at the moment, Riedle believes Germany will have a strong performance.

How far do you think Germany will go in the upcoming World Cup? Let us know in the comments!