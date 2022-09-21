No help for the attack: Bayern Munich won’t splurge on striker in January

When Bayern Munich inked former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané over the summer, it was assumed by many — and acknowledged by the club itself — that the Senegalese attacker would act as a “not exactly like-for-like” replacement for outgoing star Robert Lewandowski.

Things have not worked out in that manner.

At times, Mané has played as part of an attacking tandem in a 4-2-2-2 and at other points, the 30-year-old has operated by himself at striker. Now, the plan is for Mané to play wing, where the club already has excellent options in Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala.

Regardless, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Bayern Munich will not use the winter transfer window to add another attacker, who could play as a center-forward:

News #FCBayern: No new striker is to be signed in the winter transfer window. It’s excluded at this stage. Nagelsmann should form a unit with the existing players. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 21, 2022

The news is not exactly shocking given Bayern Munich’s splurge in last summer’s transfer window. With Lewandowski having left Bayern Munich last summer and Erling Haaland already having moved over to Manchester City, finding a true striker — who is willing, available, and affordable — at this stage would be tough.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has been linked to the Bavarians, but will not likely be available until next summer. After that, Bayern Munich would be down to looking at January options like Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who the club already balked at bringing in.