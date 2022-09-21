Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer test positive for COVID-19; Julian Brandt also leaves camp

Per a release from FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka have tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with the German national team and have been sent home:

Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka have both tested positive for coronavirus at the German national team camp in Frankfurt. The two FC Bayern players are well and will return to Munich, where they will isolate at home.

This is undoubtedly bad timing for the players, the German national team, and Bayern Munich. Goretzka was just starting to get his form back after missing weeks with an injury. Neuer, meanwhile, is the captain for both Bayern Munich and Germany.

To replace Neuer, Germany called up Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann:

Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann has been called up as a replacement goalkeeper. Any further squad additions will be announced later in the day. pic.twitter.com/DldbHWFgPZ — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 21, 2022

Perhaps the most concerning part of this news is that Goretzka and Neuer were just at an Oktoberfest celebration with the entire Bayern Munich team on Sunday. Hopefully, these two cases are just isolated incidents and that both players have a speedy recovery with no long-lasting effects.

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt also left Germany’s team hotel per Sport1 journalists Kerry Hau and PJ Berger:

#BVB - Julian Brandt also departed from @DFB_Team. He left the team hotel in Neu-Isenburg. ⚫️ @SPORT1 @kerry_hau

Germany has called up Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold to help offset the losses of Goretzka and Brandt:

Maximilian Arnold vom @VfL_Wolfsburg wurde von Bundestrainer Hansi Flick nachnominiert und wird heute im Laufe des Tages zur Mannschaft stoßen.#Arnold | DFB/Philipp Reinhard pic.twitter.com/Z57lTEYHf1 — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) September 21, 2022