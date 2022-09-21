Comeback kid: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman returns to training at Säbener Straße

Kingsley Coman is making his comeback! Bayern Munich may be on a much-needed international break, but the 26-year-old winger has been out injured in recent weeks and is still on the mend. The good news is that this week he's returned to running out on the pitch at Säbener Straße, per FCBayern.com:

Welcome back, Kingsley Coman! The winger took an important step towards his comeback on Tuesday: Around two and a half weeks after the 26-year-old tore his left hamstring in training, the Frenchman resumed running exercises in the morning. While Sven Ulreich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also braved the Munich rain during the international break and trained on the pitch, Coman completed some laps around the track.

Hopefully that's an error in translation in the blurb, by the way — Coman's early September injury, which was incurred prior to the VfB Stuttgart match, was initially reported as a hamstring strain rather than tear. But if it had been a tear, a return so soon would likely not be on the cards.

Coman is missing out this time with Didier Deschamp’s France national team call-up due to injury, and won’t be able to link up with teammates Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano. Fellow Bayern teammate Lucas Hernández is sitting out with him. But, health aside, all four are good candidates for the final squad for the 2022 Men’s World Cup beginning in late November.

With Bayern’s recent stumbles in goal-scoring form, Coman’s return can’t come quickly enough. He’s one of Julian Nagelsmann’s most trusted assets in attack and arguably the team’s best one-on-one take-on threat on the field. Bayern could do with pulling defenses apart just a little bit more, and for that, Coman’s the man.