Long live the (Burger) King: Bayern Munich players paid special visit by a familiar face

The Bayern Munich players went on their traditional visit to Oktoberfest, but the mood was frosty on the back of the club’s recent struggles. Oktoberfest was hopefully gonna be the thing to raise the team’s morale, but apparently it wasn’t enough.

They needed something, or someone, to cheer them up. Our good friends Borussia Dortmund have sent someone to bring back the smiles in Munich. No, it’s not Santa Claus…yet, but this person is just as big. That’s right, Niklas Süle has visited Bayern’s players at Oktoberfest!

We all remember the big guy and his time with Bayern, especially his flashy skills that earned him the nickname “Sülinho.” He has now left for Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season, but what he did shows that Bayern will always be in his heart.

With the atmosphere at Oktoberfest unusually somber, the big fella came back to Munich, showed up in the tent that the players were at and said, “I love you all”. Everyone laughed at that, and the mood was far better than before he came (Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia).

It was incredibly nice of Dortmund to help us raise our morale, which hopefully gets the team back on track. Admittedly, though, Süle might be here for the free Weissbier and Sausages because you don’t really get those by the dozen in Dortmund.