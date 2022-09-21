Hansi Flick not too worried about Bayern Munich’s weak spell

This is the first time that Bayern has failed to win four straight matches in the Bundesliga, and they find themselves in 5th place in the table after the recent loss at FC Augsburg. There are a number of different reasons why they might be underperforming in the league, but their success thus far in the Champions League group stages adds to the frustration for their underwhelming domestic performances.

There has been a lot of recent speculation regarding Julian Nagelsmann’s job safety at Bayern, with the suggestion being that there could be a managerial change as early as this winter if things don’t improve. Despite the heightened level of scrutiny on the manager, Bayern’s front office has doubled down on their stance that they still feel Nagelsmann is the right man for the long-term future of the club. They have fully backed him and expect things to turn around for the better after players return from the international break.

For what it’s worth, former Bayern and current Germany manager Hansi Flick isn’t overly concerned with Bayern’s poor run of form in the Bundesliga and genuinely feels that Nagelsmann’s brand of football is the right brand to be playing. With the amount of chances Bayern creates, Flick feels that their fortunes will certainly turn around.

“After the third matchday, everyone thought other teams didn’t have the slightest chance. Bayern are having a bit of a weak phase, but they always create chances and that makes me very positive,” Flick recently told Frankfurter Allgemeine, via @iMiaSanMia.

Nagelsmann has toyed with different formations so far this season as the club adjusts to playing without a true, number 9 striker since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona. They do still have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the ranks, but he’s only been used as a sub. Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Kingsley Coman have all been occupying the attacking positions, and have shown how lethal they can be on their day, albeit they have been missing a lot of chances lately in the league. As a whole, Flick still enjoys the way Nagelsmann’s side is playing. “I’m a fan of the way his teams play football — regardless of recent results,” he said.