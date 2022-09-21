Lothar Matthäus says Mathys Tel should be the striker at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in a mini-crisis and there are many factors in play that explain the dire situation in Bavaria, one of which is the lack of a true striker up front.

After an explosive start to the season, everyone thought that Robert Lewandowski won’t be missed when he bolted for FC Barcelona. But the last few games have started to raise questions whether a striker is needed or not. Lothar Matthäus, however, pointed out that Bayern shouldn’t sign a new striker and discussions about Lewandowski won’t help.

“I don’t think the club will keep their eyes open for another number nine in the winter and follow up here. Yes, of course Robert Lewandowski and his callousness in front of goal are missing. But you also knew that beforehand, so I don’t think that turning away from this plan now,” Lothar said in his Sky column (via Abendzeitung). “The discussions about Robert really don’t help anyone and should be ended.”

Tottenham Hotspur and England hitman Harry Kane has been heavily linked to Bayern and the possibility of this transfer has been increasing in likelihood, but sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić would rather focus on in-house options.

“Why should I worry when the transfer market is over,” said Brazzo. “A lot of goals were scored in the first games and in the Champions League. We can do that, and we have players for it - only they have to play it better to the end.”

They do have players for it, such as former Stade Rennais wonderkid Mathys Tel whom Bayern paid €30 million for. The 2005-born has shown promise every time he has played, which led to Lothar suggesting that they play Tel at striker and revert back to the classic Bayern formation which is the 4-2-3-1.

“Go back to the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 and play with a real striker. In my opinion, that can be young Tel” the 61-year-old pundit said. “Then you just must trust him and let him play from the start. Because if he played so far, then that must mean that he is a convincing player.”