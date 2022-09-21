Daily Schmankerl: Does Bayern Munich have a secret clause with Julian Nagelsmann?; Fabrizio Romano says Bayern should have gotten Cristiano Ronaldo; Manchester United to make offer on Ryan Gravenberch?; Joshua Kimmich — top 3 player in Europe?; & MORE!

With Thomas Tuchel lurking as a free agent, the whispers have start that Julian Nagelsmann is on the hot seat at Bayern Munich? However, for the Bavarians to pull the trigger on firing Nagelsmann, there is a weighted payout that Nagelsmann would be owed depending on exactly when he was sacked.

The earlier Nagelsmann gets canned, the more Bayern Munich would have to pay him:

Nevertheless, the German media does not think that Nagelsmann is safe from the sack. BILD has reported that Bayern ‘appreciate’ Tuchel, while reporting on a ‘secret clause’ which allows them to sack Naglesmann for a set figure - but which is weighted, meaning the earlier he’s sacked into his five-year contract, the more they must pay in compensation.

It is way too early to even start discussing this topic with Nagelsmann, but the likelihood of the club pulling the trigger on letting the coach go seems even less given the payout that the manager would be owed.

Manchester United manger Erik ten Hag might be plotting to make an approach to Bayern Munich for his former Ajax player, Ryan Gravenberch:

The Athletic claim there is some push back at United against January spending. This is a battle Ten Hag will have to win. But what matters most, is that the club are having these conversations now, early, with a view even to next summer. What this means, with a view back to Gravenberch, is that Manchester United can begin to sound out potential transfer targets even earlier and register interest. It won’t be possible to shift to Bayern’s ultra-organised model overnight, but United are working closer towards it. Step by step. The fruits of the club’s early planning may show next summer, hopefully with a succession of early deals.

It seems extremely unlikely that Bayern Munich would be anywhere near ready to pull the trigger on selling Gravenberch (despite the player’s reported unhappiness), so let’s just file this rumor in the “probably not happening any time soon” category.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks Bayern Munich should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo:

Bayern Munich could have done well to seal the transfer of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer, says Fabrizio Romano. Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano insists there’s no plan to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern manager at the moment, though he concedes the club are struggling, as anyone would, to replace former star player Lewandowski. As expected, Lewandowski has performed superbly since moving to Barcelona this summer, so should Bayern have taken up the option of signing Ronaldo from Man Utd Despite the Portugal international looking a little past his best as he looks forward to his 38th birthday in February, Romano still believes he could’ve been a decent signing to help Bayern up front.

With no true striker on the roster...have you changed your tune at all on Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Ronaldo. During the craze when the rumor broke, there was a clear divide in the Bayern Munich fanbase between those who wanted Ronaldo and those who were adamantly against such a move.

So...seeing the offense without a striker, do you think Ronaldo could have filled that void?

After three consecutive draws in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich squared off with FC Augsburg in hopes of finally nailing down three points.

Getting that much-needed league victory, however, would once again prove to be a difficult task as Bayern Munich dropped a 1-0 decision to FC Augsburg in an effort that was simply not good enough.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring.

How impressive FC Augsburg’s energy and desire were throughout the match.

Rafał Gikiewicz entered into Yann Sommer mode.

Mergim Berisha’s goal and how it was the product of FC Augsburg’s energy and desire as Bayern lacked both in trying to prevent it.

Some talk about what is missing from Bayern Munich at the moment, including the inefficiency of the squad’s attack.

Where we go from here — this is not the way to enter into the international break.

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been impressed with the young talent on his FC Barcelona squad.

“No, I have not played with so many youngsters in one team, Gavi, Pedri, Fati or even Ferran, he is two years older but still young too. These guys, despite their young age, show great quality on the pitch,” Lewandowski said. “I don’t feel it, but I know they know I’m there for them and they’re ready to talk and they’re not ashamed to ask me. I am happy to talk to them because I see the great potential in the team and the speed of development of the players.”

Could FC Barcelona be readying itself to make a play for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio? It appears so:

Will Marco Asensio (26) join Bernd Schuster, Luis Figo and Samuel Eto’o? The list of stars who have played for Real Madrid AND FC Barcelona is not that big. But with the Spanish national player Asensio, the next professional could soon be among them. As media reports in Spain, Barça is hot for Asensio! Already in the past transfer period there were farewell rumors about the real star, Inter Milan, Arsenal FC and Newcastle United are said to have been very interested. Now he seems to have been targeted by Barça. What speaks for a change to the Catalans: At Real, Asensio is at a disadvantage against Fede Valverde (24) and Rodrygo (21), only made two short appearances in six league games this season. Because of his age and, above all, his versatility, he would certainly fit into the plans of coach Xavi at Barça, reports the sports newspaper “Mundo Deportivo.” Another plus should be the good relationship between the Barça bosses and Asensio’s advisor Jorge Mendes (56). Asensio’s contract with Real expires next summer. Means: In the coming winter, the royals could make money one last time with his sale. Barça is probably the first interested party on the mat...

If you polled Bayern Munich fans, the rating on Joshua Kimmich’s performance so far this season would be majority would most likely be positive. Has he been so good that he would be a top five player in Europe this season, though? According to SofaScore, Kimmich is No. 3:

That list is certainly eye opening...how do you feel about it? Tell us in the comments below.

Benjamin Pavard did this at France’s camp:

Bayern Munich suffered their first loss of the season against a struggling Augsburg side. With players unable to capitalize on chances and unwilling to track back at times, it seems there are issues popping up everywhere at FC Bayern.