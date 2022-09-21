Geschäft Review: Assessing Bayern Munich’s top transfers over the years

Bayern Munich has enjoyed a storied history, including recently in the transfer window, with quiet windows such as the 2009 or 2018 ones garnering mixed results but the massive ones such as 2011 and 2019 resulting in resounding successes. In this series we cover every single transfer window since 2006, and look at both the glorious highs and painful lows, with a bit of the in-between sprinkled in, as well as a healthy dose of home-grown names!

Find out what happened to players such as Renato Sanches and Diego Contento, or even discover players you never knew had a stint in Munich such as Emre Can and some Polish striker from Borussia Dortmund that FC Barcelona fans keep rambling about, I think his name was Jakub Blaszczykowski?

From the Sebastian Rodes to the Arjen Robbens, Bayern Munich’s transfer record has produced many a dud and many a home run, and you can find all of them right here in Geschäft Review!