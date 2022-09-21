BFW Series: What ever happened to...Michaël Cuisance?

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Michaël Cuisance came to the Rekordmeister with flashy skills, an iffy attitude, and a fair amount of expectations.

After being thrust into an environment where he was the lowest of low men on the totem pole for his position, Cuisance went through a cycle of pouting, providing some hope, and getting frustrated.

Bayern Munich first tried to work with Cuisance on campus, but the squad was so deep that there was little chance for playing time — which never sat well with the Frenchman. Cuisance did, however, gain a spot in BFW lore with #StepOverKing moniker for trying to show off his skill whenever he got a sliver of a chance.

Cuisance had an odd, failed transfer to Leeds United in the fall of 2020, but in October of that year (remember the COVID-induced transfer window changes?), Bayern Munich shipped Cuisance off to Olympique Marseille in hopes of rejuvenating his career — it did not work and he returned to Bayern Munich for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Eventually, in January of 2022, Bayern Munich sold Cuisance to Venezia.

In all, Cuisance tallied 13 appearances, two goals, and two assists in 384 minutes while playing for Bayern Munich. During his loan season with Marseille, Cuisance has two goals and one assist in 30 appearances covering 1288 minutes.

Last season after his transfer, Cuisance made 13 appearances with no goals and no assists in 928 minutes for Venezia.

Things, however, might be getting a little better for Cuisnace during the start of the 2022/23 campaign for Cuisance as Venezia is now in Serie B. Cuisance scored goals against Südtirol (2-1 win on August 21st) and Cittadella (1-1 draw on August 28th).

Cuisance has played 281 minutes over four games, but was not in the squad for Venezia’s first two games (one for Coppa Italia and one for Serie B), nor its most recent match (September 17th). The absences were not due to injury.

There were some rumblings that Cuisance would be headed to Torino over the summer, but ultimately nothing came of those rumors.

Can he reach the heights that were once expected of him? For Cuisance, the jury is still out.