Lucas Hernández: Bayern Munich must treat “every game as if it’s a final”

In an interview with Tz, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernándezreflected on the team’s 2-0 victory over FC Barcelona. In particular, he spoke about the need to treat every game “as if it’s a final” adding that “if we do that-like against Inter or Barcelona — we saw how strong we can be at the back.”

Such quotes are painfully relevant right now, with the Bavarian giants currently winless in four games in the Bundesliga and languishing in fifth place — five points off the top. All this, despite a perfect record in the Champions League thus far. And although this interview was recorded before Bayern’s recent 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg, Hernández’s words simply align with what Bayern fans saw in that game.

“I think focus is the most important thing. Sometimes we go into games with too much self-confidence and think we can just win before the start. That only leads to relaxation and a loss of focus,” Hernández said.

That mentality has been at the core of Bayern's dropped points. While the Rekordmeister have kept impressive clean sheets in the Champions League, opportunistic smash-and-grabs from lower quality Bundesliga teams are now a regular occurrence.

“I think it has to do with the attitude,” Hernández said of Bayern's conceded goals. “We should go into all games with the same intensity, whether it’s against Barcelona or any team.

“We’re all aware of the quality of our squad, but we should be able to bring that quality to the pitch every game. We saw what happens when we don’t give 100% from the start.”

Hernández’s comments were almost prophetic of the Augsburg debacle. Players who have given 100% from the start in the Bundesliga like they have in the Champions League have been few and far between and there will be one less now, with Hernandez ruled out for a while through injury. How it must have pained him to watch the Augsburg game on the sidelines, unable to help.

In the end, his grim pronouncement rings painfully true: “To be honest, the things that helped us win two games in a row in the Champions League, we rarely brought them to the pitch in the Bundesliga.”

A damning statement, but hardly an inaccurate one. It will be up to the Bavarians to change that after the international break.