Bayern Munich Frauen vs. Real Sociedad — We are underway...WATCH HERE!

The Bayern Munich Frauen is taking on Real Sociedad in UEFA Women’s Champions League action.

The Frauen will be looking lock down a win in the first leg of this tie and to also seeking to get back on the winning track after a 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

The good thing is that you can watch the match right here at the embedded portal below:

The Frauen’s lineup has a lot of familiar faces and should be poised to give Real Sociedad all it can handle:

Match Info

Location: Estadio Anoeta, San Sebastián, ‎Gipuzkoa‎, ‎Spain

Time: 7:00 pm local time, 1:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.