Ryan Gravenberch admits unhappiness with role at Bayern Munich

One of the rumors swirling around the Bayern Munich locker room of late has been the rumored unhappiness of former Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old inked a deal with the Bavarians during the summer transfer window after proving himself with Ajax. Now, though, Gravenberch finds himself behind Joshua Kimmich Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer on the depth chart — and relegated to the U-21 squad of the Netherlands instead of a spot with the senior team.

When asked by ESPN if he was disappointed by his lack of playing time, Gravenberch did not mince words.

“Honestly, yes I am. You want to play, but the manager picks other players. I have to accept it but it’s difficult. I was hoping for more minutes but I have to stay calm,” Gravenberch said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Maybe the manager will give me more minutes after the international break.”

Gravenberch’s response begs the following questions: “What was the youngster expecting when he signed his deal? Was he promised a regular role during his recruitment?”

Not all is bad with Gravenberch, however. The youngster says he hangs out with former Ajax players Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui and also that he appreciates how important Thomas Müller is within the locker room.

“I spend most of my time at Bayern with Matthijs de Ligt and Mazraoui, we are often together. Who else? I have to say that Thomas Müller is really someone who brings great atmosphere to the team,” said Gravenberch.