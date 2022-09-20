Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich talks Germany, the striker situation, and more!

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is preparing for Germany’s UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary and England and while some wanted to engage in a discussion about the veracity of holding the World Cup in Qatar, the midfielder said it is too late to talk on that matter.

“As a player, you’re always looking forward to a World Cup. There’s a lot of discussion about it this year, and rightly so. I think this discussion is 12 years too late. Everyone knew the conditions there before the World Cup was awarded,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As the press conference shifted to Germany’s upcoming matches, Kimmich said Hungary is not a pushover.

“Hungary are very uncomfortable opponents. I’ve rarely played against a team that defends with such discipline. It was a great atmosphere in their stadium, which you don’t often get in international matches. It was really difficult there,” Kimmich stated.

One of the primary talking points for both Germany and Bayern Munich is the importance of the striker role. For Kimmich, Germany has good options for the position.

“The style of play is similar (for Bayern Munich and Germany). Nevertheless, the idea is different, it also depends on the opponent. We have a #9 in Timo (Werner), Kai (Havertz) plays up front at his club, and we have a striker in Lukas (Nmecha). We have many options,” Kimmich said.

Finally, Kimmich touched on his role as one of the squad’s leaders and said that his performance needs to match the importance of having a leadership position.

“Of course you want to take on responsibility. but it’s all about performing. If you do, you can also support the teammates or help the coach. The basis is always your own performance. That’s the main goal,” Kimmich said.