Germany coach Hansi Flick reveals what happened at the end of his time at Bayern Munich

Most Bayern Munich fans remember who Hansi Flick is. The man who revived a team spiraling into chaos. The man who made history in Munich. The man that revolutionized how Bayern played. The man that won us the Champions League for the first time since Jupp Heynckes in 2013. The man, the myth, the legend: Hansi Flick.

Every Bayern fan was enjoying the overwhelming success that the club endured and hoped that Flick would continue to be the coach for years to come, but unfortunately fairy tales aren’t real. Supposed power struggles and a strained relationship with the club who backed sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić were what many believed to be the final straw for Flick. This led to Brazzo being cruelly antagonized and blamed as the man who drove Flick away, but that wasn’t the case.

The situation has been more or less explained in Bayern’s Amazon documentary “Behind the Legend”, but now the 57-year-old recounts the events of the time he departed Bayern in 2021.

“I think I would do a few things differently now. Of course, a conversation would have been good, sitting again at the table with some people, address things as they are, or as I perceived them and let everyone have their say,” Flick said to the Frankfurter Allgemeine (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Though he had his issues with him in the past, Flick said that it was all water under the bridge with Brazzo. “There has now been a rapprochement with Hasan, I’m very pleased that we were able to clear up a few things,” Flick said. “I had a great staff, outstanding players, a great team, I wasn’t exhausted either, it was exactly what I enjoy. I sometimes ask myself: why did it come to this?”

Flick admitted that he made mistakes near the end and said that he was being a little selfish.

“At the end of my time in Bayern, there were moments when I took a wrong turn,” he said. “During this phase, I couldn’t just put everything aside. And that’s why there were certainly moments when I was unfair to the team.”

Like Rob Renzetti said in 2005: “I miss you!”