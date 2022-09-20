Bavarian Loan Works: Alexander Nübel and Malik Tillman suffer difficult results midweek but bounce back over the weekend, while others help their teams make final push before international break

Bayern Munich loanees played their last matches before the upcoming international break. Nübel and Tillman each had tough results in European competitions over the week, but bounced back in league play over the weekend. Here is a summary of their action, as well as the rest of Bayern loanees.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel and Monaco had two matches last week. First up was a home match against Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Thursday in the group stages of the Europa League. Nübel had two saves, but conceded a goal in the 80th minute. Unfortunately, his team couldn’t get a goal to help him out and Monaco fell 1-0.

On Sunday, Monaco travelled to play Reims on the road. Nübel was able to keep a clean sheet against 10-man Reims — in which he only needed two saves to get the job done. He also received a yellow card for time wasting in the 84th minute when his team was only up 1-0. Monaco would go on to score two late goals, making the final score 3-0.

Monaco will not play again until October 2nd.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers also had two matches last week. First up was a Champions League match at home against Napoli. Rangers were able to hold Napoli scoreless through 50 minutes before American James Sands received two yellow cards in three minutes and Rangers were forced to play down a man for most of the second half. Tillman came off the bench in the 84th minute, but he was not able to really get into the game. Rangers lost 3-0 and sit on zero points through two Champions League matches.

After three consecutive losses in all competitions, Tillman and Rangers looked to get back on track in the league, home to Dundee. Tillman didn’t come on until the 70th minute after his team was already up 2-1. His only major contribution to the match was a headed shot that was saved from inside the box in the 82nd minute.

Rangers will not play again until October 1st. Tillman was called up to join the USMNT for two matches in Germany against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein appeared in the 76th minute of Austria Lustenau’s match against Sturm Graz. Down 2-0, Rhein was not able to make any real contributions to the match in the short time on the field. Lustenau is in fourth place going into the international break.

Lustenau and Rhein will not play again until October 1st.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 4-1 win over Altach.

Klagenfurt will not play again until October 2nd.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 4-1 win over Altach.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 4-1 win over Altach.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started and played 76 minutes against Eredivisie foe Volendam. The young Croatian completed 94% of his passes and had a key pass in his time on the field. Unfortunately, this was not enough for his side to get a win, as Vitesse had to settle for a point at home.

Vitesse will go into the international break in 14th place. They will play again on October 1st.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh is still listed as injured with a groin strain — listing early October as a target for return.

Regensburg beat St. Pauli 2-0 at home on Sunday and will be off until October 1st.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Hannover 96 travelled to play SV Sandhausen. They were able to win by a score of 3-2. Bright Arrey-Mbi did not start the match, but came on as a stoppage time substitution when the final scoreline was already settled.

Hannover will not play until September 30th.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the starting lineup, came into the match in the 60th minute of Magdeburg’s match against FC Hansa Rostock. Down 2-0, he was on the field when Hansa scored a third goal. However, Lawrence and Magdeburg kept fighting. Although he did not get a shot off, Lawrence completed 81% of his passes — including two passes into the final third — and was caught offsides once trying to push forward. Unfortunately, it was not enough and Magdeburg lost 3-1.

Magdeburg will be on break until October 2nd.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken was on the road to play Rot Weiss Essen on Monday. Cuni came off the bench in the 56th minute with his team already down 1-0. Cuni was not able to make any significant contributions to the match as that scoreline stood and Saarbrücken lost on the road.

Saarbrücken will be on break until October 1st.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not part of the 18-man roster that took on 1860 Munich on the road. Aue lost 3-1.

Aue remains at the bottom of the 3. Liga table and will be on break until September 30th.

Canada - MLS Next Pro

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidzic - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Salihamidzic did not play in Whitecap 2’s final regular season match — nor was he on the bench — as they drew 2-2 and then lost the penalty shootout 5-4 (because that is how MLS Next Pro works.)

VWFC2 finished in seventh place in the Western Conference, failing to make the playoffs.