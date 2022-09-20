Julian Nagelsmann receives a vote of confidence from Bayern Munich’s Herbert Hainer

Speaking to Tz, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich’s president Herbert Hainer gave coach Julian Nagelsmann his so-called vote of confidence. This comes after a dismal run of four winless games which has seen the Bavarian giants drop from first place to fifth, five points adrift of top of the table Union Berlin.

Hainer states the following: “We are completely convinced of Julian Nagelsmann and our whole team. After the international break we will go all-out again, as you know FC Bayern.”

On face value, these are strong, confident words, but they demonstrate the brittle position Bayern, and therefore Nagelsmann as well, are currently. Words of reassurance are only needed where there is turmoil. Still, Hainer does not believe the current results will derail the season, stating that “the season has only just started and we know that we have the potential to achieve our big goals.”

Hainer acknowledges the sorry run of form: “Four Bundesliga games without a win at FC Bayern is of course not what our fans and all of us imagine.”- but he continues to look at the positive side of things, pointing out “the multitude of goal chances that our team creates in every match” and opining that they “are currently not reflected in our results.”

Which is a fair point. For now, the plan will be for Bayern’s players and staff will assess what went wrong, clear their minds during the international break and then attack the Bundesliga with renewed vigor. And Hainer seems to have full confidence that this will be the case.