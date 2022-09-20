BFW Series: What ever happened to...?

Check out BFW’s effort to catch up with former Bayern Munich players and prospects to see what they’ve done since leaving the club.

Did you ever find yourself thinking about some of the players and prospects that used to toil away at Bayern Munich?

Now, we at Bavarian Football Works are attempting to take a look at what has been going on with some of the talents that left the confines of Säbener Straße for more opportunity. Did they succeed? Did they flame out? We’re looking to see how some of these players have faired, where they are at, and how their careers are going so far.

It’s is always a tough decision for a club to cut ties with a prized prospect. For some players, the moves work out and they end up getting the chance to really show what they can do. For others, however, not even a fresh start is enough to get their career back on track.

So check it out and let us know if there is anyone else you want to see featured.