BFW Series: What ever happened to...Meritan Shabani?

Bavarian Football Works is embarking on a mission to track down what is going on with some former Bayern Munich players and prospects. Over the course of this series, we’ll explore how some players have fared in their time since leaving the club.

Meritan Shabani was one of the prized youngsters in Bayern’s youth system. Shabani, who is part Kosovar, joined Bayern’s youth ranks in 2006 and has gone up through the U-16s, U-19s, and finally for Bayern Munich II.

In his time at Bayern (Bayern U-19s, Bayern II, and senior team) he played 50 games, started 41 of them, and had 8 goals to his name. He left Bayern in 2019 and joined English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U-21 team.

He was loaned to Dutch Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo for the second half of the 2020/21 season before returning to Wolves. Shabani would spend one more season in England before transferring to Switzerland to play for Grasshopper FC in the Swiss Super League where he plays now.

Since he left Bayern, Shabani has tallied five goals and one assist. For Grasshopper FC in the league and the Swiss Cup, he has played 121 minutes.

Stats are from Transfermarkt and FBref.