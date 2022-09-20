Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané explains why he chose No. 17 and also why he couldn’t wait to break out his lederhosen

One of the big questions that was brought up when Sadio Mané arrived at Bayern Munich centered around which jersey number he would wear.

Mané, of course, opted for 17 and the rest is history.

“When my move was decided, I asked which numbers were still available and decided for the 17. I know that some big players wore it — in addition, 17 is made up of 10 and 7, two numbers I like a lot. It’s the perfect number for me,” Mané told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener 51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Mané has been working on integrating with the squad and learning about his new surroundings. When he was with Salzburg, the former Liverpool man visited the Allianz Arena for a Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC. At that point, Mané was not sure he would ever get to that level of play.

“I’ve been to the city a few times, with friends. And once we were in the Allianz Arena for a Champions League game against Arsenal. At that time it was still unimaginable for me that I would play there one day myself,” Mané said.

As for some of that local culture, Mané is looking forward to breaking out his lederhosen for Oktoberfest.

“Unfortunately I haven’t been to Oktoberfest yet, but I’m really looking forward to it. I even have lederhosen at home from my time in Salzburg. I kept them because I’ve always loved wearing them and I’m generally very interested in other cultures,” Mané remarked.

Mané, of course, got a chance to slide his lederhosen on during Sunday’s team festivities with Bayern Munich.