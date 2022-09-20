Didi Hamann says Bayern Munich’s deep roster is a good problem to have

If you look down Julian Nagelsmann’s roster at Bayern Munich, you might find it hard to pick an XI without a little consternation.

After all, the Bavarians are absolutely loaded at every position. According to ex-player and noted pundit Didi Hamann, however, that type of competition within the squad is invaluable.

“You have to have competition in a squad and that is at any level. The worst thing for a football club is if you have eight or nine players who know no matter how they play, they’ll be picked for the next game,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made exclusively available to Bavarian Football Works). “You need competition for places because it brings out the best in everyone. I think it’s absolutely essential that you have that competition for places. At the same time, you can have too much competition which obviously makes it hard for a manager, so there’s a fine line when it comes to these things.”

As of now, Nagelsmann has handled his boys with aplomb, but squad selections could get tougher as the season goes on. Either way, the old adage of “iron sharpens iron” should help the Bavarians stay ready.