Yet another young midfielder? Bayern Munich reportedly wanted FC Barcelona’s Gavi — and still do

How many young midfielders is enough for Bayern Munich? ‘Yes’ is the answer. FC Barcelona midfield starlet Gavi — who just turned eighteen in August — was reportedly a topic for Bayern this summer. Though Gavi reportedly turned down the overture due to timing, the Bavarians are still monitoring him for the future. Per Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Gavi (18) was discussed at Bayern this summer. The club in particular appreciates Gavi’s mentality & had contact with his management, but the player ruled out leaving Barcelona in a World Cup year. With a contract expiring next year, he remains a target.

Gavi, who also plays on the Spanish national team, has reportedly been at a contract impasse with his club — who in the meantime have been eyeing Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva for his position.

Gavi’s contract expires in June 2023; he’s entering the final year now. He has a €50m release clause, which is likely what it would have cost had Bayern moved for him this summer. If he doesn’t sign a new contract soon at Barcelona, it looks like he’ll be free to negotiate as early as January with other clubs — including Bayern — to sign on a free transfer.

It seems Barça’s Frenkie de Jong wasn’t Bayern’s only interest in a return swoop on the Catalans after sending Robert Lewandowski their way.

Bayern’s pursuit of a dynamic central midfielder to replace Corentin Tolisso yielded highly-touted Ryan Gravenberch (20) from Ajax, though that was relatively early in the transfer window. Did the Bavarians really contemplate adding a second big signing at the position? And with Gravenberch in tow, is there space on the roster for Gavi next year?

It’s hard to say, but we shouldn’t readily discount a report of club interest — and persistence can pay off, as in the case of Matthijs de Ligt.

We do know Gavi is starting games for Xavi Hernández at Barça, and is a somewhat more adventurous attacker than the versatile but often deep-lying De Jong. If he does end up on the free transfer market, expect him to be a hot commodity. When there’s a player like that whom the top brass are already convinced about, the opportunity might be too good to pass up — and the past groundwork could already be there to facilitate communications next time.