Didi Hamann knows Julian Nagelsmann has a tough task ahead of him in managing Bayern Munich’s talented roster

If you scan at Bayern Munich’s roster, you will notice that there is an abundance of talent.

That might look great on paper — and to just about anyone who watches the team play — but managing such a squad can become daunting for the head coach. According to former Bayern Munich player and noted pundit Didi Hamann, Julian Nagelsmann could be in for a challenge over the course of the season.

“It’s a big ask to be honest and that’s always the biggest challenge at these clubs. When you’ve got 20 plus players it’s difficult to keep them all happy at once. Look at De Ligt who was a huge signing in the summer for €80 million. You need to be very sensitive and have a plan to keep all these big players happy and it’s a big ask for a manager,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made exclusively available to Bavarian Football Works). “Within a day or within a week, if one player is unhappy with things it could unsettle a whole dressing room and that’s the biggest task for Julian Nagelsmann.”

At his press conference ahead of the Union Berlin match, Nagelsmann spoke openly about the competition on the squad.

“It’s not only the coach’s job to judge things correctly, the players also have to accept the decisions. Then we would have a higher chance of being successful. Competition is normal at FC Bayern. It’s important the atmosphere stays good,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Hamann thinks Nagelsmann is handling everything quite well at this stage, which is not exactly an easy job.

“So far, it’s ok, but we’re only a few games into the season. Obviously when the Champions League comes around then it’ll help because there’s more games. But it’ll be very interesting to see how he handles the whole situation because Bayern Munich have so many top players,” Hamann said. “Everyone will be expecting to play and around seven or eight of them can’t play every week. It’s a big big job and I’m very interested and intrigued to see how it goes.”