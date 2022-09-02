Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane “likes” Bayern Munich

In an extensive interview with Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the topic of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was brought up to Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

Needless to say, the 45-year-old would not delve into any internal plans that the club might have for Kane, but Salihamidžić admitted that hearing Kane “likes” Bayern Munich has an effect on the club executives: “That makes us happy.”

Salihamidžić did acknowledge that the current squad has a surplus of attacking talent, but added it was way too early to speculate on a potential pursuit of Kane.

“It’s too early to talk about that. If you look at our attack now: we have eight players for four positions. If you see the training sessions, it’s great fun to watch. Some training games are better than Bundesliga games,” said Salihamidžić. “That’s why it’s way too early to talk about it (Kane). The way we played offensively and scored many goals, I’m very happy about that.”