Brazzo details that Bayern Munich tried hard with Erling Haaland, but ended up with a great player in Sadio Mané

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is now dominating the Premier League, but before he made his move to England, Bayern Munich made a strong push for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

“We were in talks, but it became clear that things might not work out for both sides. That’s why he’s playing for Manchester City now and that’s why we have other players,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if Haaland — or any other players — formally rejected Bayern Munich, Salihamidžić denied that was the case.

“I can’t remember any,” Salihamidžić remarked.

It seems that Haaland had already made his mind up on where he was going, but that did eventually lead the Bavarians to procuring Sadio Mané. Not a bad consolation prize, eh?

“I’m very happy with how things went. We have to see how the season goes. Sadio is a huge asset for us. He has settled into the team very well and has a top mentality. He’s a great guy,” Salihamidžić said. “Sadio is doing really well and pulls the team forward during the games. We also have Mathys Tel whom we have a lot of respect for and who has a lot of quality. Matthijs de Ligt too, I like that.”