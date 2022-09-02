Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 9 — Looking at Bayern Munich’s recent performance; The inevitable starting role for Matthijs de Ligt; Assessing Bayern’s transfer window and Bundesliga competition; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich once again could not find a way past Borussia Mönchengladbach and settled for a draw, but rebounded with a nice win over Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal.

Even with all of the action on the pitch, there was still a lot to talk about off of it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Assessing the club’s performances against Gladbach and Viktoria Köln.

Bayern Munich’s depth is incredible.

It’s a matter of time before Matthijs de Ligt is an anointed full-time starter.

Daydreaming about a Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City Champions League finale.

A look at Bayern Munich’s transfer window.

