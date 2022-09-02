Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka was impressed with Mathys Tel

When the smoke cleared after Bayern Munich’s 5-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Viktoria Köln, midfielder Leon Goretzka had some time to assess what he saw.

One thing that was evident to Goretzka was that forward Mathys Tel asserted himself quite nicely in a spot start.

“I thought his self-confidence was impressive. He even took a shot from 30 meters. That cannot be taken for granted for a young boy who is starting for Bayern for the first time,” Goretzka told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tel will, indeed, present another interesting option off of the bench for Julian Nagelsmann, who is not exactly lacking attacking talent. The young Frenchman put forth a strong effort and played an extremely confident match against Viktoria Köln.

At a minimum, if Tel can show consistency, the 17-year-old will give Nagelsmann a set of fresh legs that will allow the manager to rest his veteran players over the course of the season.