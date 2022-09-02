Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller teaches Jamal Musiala valuable beer drinking lesson; Man City’s Pep Guardiola, İlkay Gündoğan fawn over Erling Haaland; Joško Gvardiol re-ups with RB Leipzig; A slew of Bayern players honored; and MORE!

After Erling Haaland scored a hat trick for Manchester City in a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest, former Bayern Munich coach and current City boss Pep Guardiola talked about just how good the Norwegian is.

“We have two strikers with incredible quality,” Guardiola said of Haaland and Julián Álvarez. “They’re both incredible goal-scorers and in games like today that’s very important. Against teams that defend deep it helps when we have two guys who have this incredible instinct to score.”

Later, Guardiola addressed the comparison between Haaland and Sergio Agüero.

“Sergio is a legend. No one can break the position in the hearts of City fans for scoring the most important goal in modern history,” Guardiola said. “Erling has the quality to be at the level. It’s not about him or Sergio. What Sergio has achieved is amazing. But Erling has this talent.”

Related Brazzo talks about when he tried to convince Erling Haaland to join Bayern Munich

As expected, Bayern Munich throttled Viktoria Köln 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal. The match started out tough for the Bavarians, who struggled to get going, but once they did, they were an unstoppable force. This is what we have on tap in this episode:

A walkthrough of how the scoring broke down.

An incredibly slippery pitch thanks to rain (and maybe over-watering) — which set the Bavarian Grass Works alert off.

A choppy start to the match did not deter Bayern Munich for too long.

The kids are alright — Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel scored goals, while Josip Stanišić got his first extended run of the season.

Viktoria Köln was scrappy and played tough as hell.

The rotation was necessary and good for squad morale.

RB Leipzig announced a contract extension for Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol:

And it was TRUE✅ https://t.co/QLmmUrWdG9 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 1, 2022

Interestingly, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg said there was no release clause involved in the deal:

Update #Gvardiol: NO release clause in his new contract until 2027! @SkySportDE https://t.co/0qEnzSVueN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2022

This doesn’t mean the Chelsea interest is off, however — though it may drive up the price.

When a veteran has younger competition on the roster, there is often the question raised, “Do you help develop your own replacement?”

Many would assume Thomas Müller could be in that spot with Jamal Musiala, but the veteran appears to be a nurturing sort of fellow. Just look at how he helps Musiala learn how to crack a beer without an opener:

Thomas Müller delivers assists on and off the pitch for Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/LbIkksgsyi — DW Sports (@dw_sports) August 30, 2022

It was just last weekend that Bayern Munich faced then-second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach. Now, Die Roten would again have to face the team at the #2 spot in the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin. Union’s attack has been imperious this season, scoring a whopping 11 goals, second only to Bayern. With three wins and a draw, they find themselves tied on points with Bayern Munich, and the winner would be clear at the top of the table.

This mouthwatering fixture has all the elements of a blockbuster showdown. As always, everything you’ll require to prime yourself for the game has been covered in the pod, including the following:

Union Berlin’s form, and why they are so fearsome.

Bayern Munich’s form and recent fixtures.

Reflection (more like a state of denial) on Bayern’s most recent Bundesliga game.

Union Berlin’s key players.

Union’s lineup and preferred tactic(s).

Bayern Munich’s lineup and potential changes.

Nagelsmann’s approach and tactics for the game.

A final scoreline prediction.

Germany international and Borussia Dortmund alum İlkay Gündoğan is also finding out just how good Erling Haaland is at Manchester City:

Ilkay Gündogan @SPORTBILD about Erling Haaland: „He is a real machine and has everything it takes to be one of the most dominant strikers in Europe in the next few years. It's fun to play together with him in a team.“ — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 31, 2022

Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala were all honored by WhoScored.com with a spot on the site’s Bundesliga “Team of the Month”:

Bundesliga Team of the Month | August pic.twitter.com/mrBFfPuHDX — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 31, 2022

Former Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch is off to Ajax after a bizarre transfer odyssey: