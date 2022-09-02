Bayern Munich’s FIFA 23 ratings have been leaked and ... they’re interesting.

EA Sports’ FIFA series has become the flagship for football fans around the world, and one of the most exciting times for FIFA fans is the time just before a new game is released, as the player ratings are revealed, or in this case.. leaked.

In the last few days, the ratings for several players in the upcoming FIFA 23 have been leaked, including the Bayern Munich team. Let’s go over them, shall we?

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 90(-)

Neuer had a stellar season throughout 2021/22 and is the joint-highest rated goalkeeper in the game, alongside Thibaut Courtois. This is perfectly fair in my opinion.

Sven Ulreich - 75(-)

Ulreich didn’t play but in the few games he did was shaky and mistake-prone. I honestly would have downgraded him to a 74 or 73.

Johannes Schenk - 57(-)

I haven’t seen Schenk play basically at all, and he wasn’t in FIFA 22. No complaints to be had here.

Defenders

Matthijs de Ligt - 85(-)

De Ligt had a world class season at Juventus, being one of the top three centre-backs in the Serie A alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Škriniar. I feel all three should be 87 at a minimum (the other two are 86 rated), this is a bit of an oversight from EA, especially considering Virgil van Dijk got a 90 rating after a season where many, including I, would argue he wasn’t even the best centre-back at Liverpool.

Lucas Hernández - 84(+1)

Another rating where I feel the player was massively underrated. He should be an 85 or 86 minimum as one of the best centre-backs in the world in the last 12 months. In my opinion he has been the best defender in one-on-one situations in the world, and you just cannot give him a rating this low.

Alphonso Davies - 84(+2)

Davies was a weird case. Massively underrated in FIFA 21 after his breakout season winning the sextuple, he would then have an average season but get an upgrade nonetheless as EA caught his rating up to his actual ability. I feel Davies has ratings yet to go up, and an 85 or 86 wouldn’t hurt, but not going to complain too much about an upgrade like this.

Noussair Mazraoui - 82(+2)

Another player where I feel his rating is low to begin with but he is getting an upgrade from an even lower rating so I cannot complain too much.

Dayot Upamecano - 81(-1)

Upamecano had a very strong end to the season after an okay start and a poor middle section, and I honestly think he should have stayed at the 82 rating he started with in FIFA 22.

Benjamin Pavard - 79(-)

This is one I have a problem with. Pavard should be an 82 or an 83 at a minimum. I’d even take an 81 since it’s still an upgrade by 2 points. Keeping him at 79 is poor showing from EA.

Bouna Sarr - 73(-2)

No complaints here.

Josip Stanišić - 72(+9)

A massive upgrade for Stanišić, and a well deserved one. Can’t wait to see him continue to grow as a player.

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich - 89(-)

Kimmich not getting an upgrade isn’t criminal but Kimmich should be 90 rated from the off as the most complete player in world football.

Leon Goretzka - 87(-)

Honestly, and I might get slated for this, but Goretzka should have been downgraded to an 86. When he played, he was excellent, but he spent what felt like most of the season injured, especially the second half.

Jamal Musiala - 81(+6)

This one is completely fair. Musiala is a little underrated for my liking, but an upgrade by 6 points is massive. Hope to see him grow further as the years go by.

Marcel Sabitzer - 80(-4)

This one I completely agree with, too. No complaints.

Ryan Gravenberch - 79(+1)

He should be higher rated than this. Gravenberch was one of the best if not the best midfielder in the Eredivisie, a rating of 81 or 82 should have been in order.

Attackers

Sadio Mané - 89(-)

I have no complaints about Mané staying at 89 as he had a disappointing start to the season before finding his feet emphatically in a central role during the second half of the season. My only complaint is that he’s listed as a left midfielder.

Thomas Müller - 87(-)

Müller is one of those players EA just never seem to rate. Can you believe this is the joint highest rating he’s ever had in the history of the game? He should be around 88 or 89 at least (I would usually call for a 90 rating but it seems EA are lowering the bar for who the top line of players are and Müller doesn’t belong alongside the other 90 rated players, which constitute half of the top ten players in the world.

Kingsley Coman - 86(-)

I’d bump him up to an 87 honestly. Coman was consistently brilliant.

Serge Gnabry - 85(-)

Gnabry was played out of position for most of the season, so I can’t blame him for inconsistency. The 85 is fine for now.

Leroy Sané - 84(-)

Sané should be higher rated. Yes, he was poor at times during the second half of the season, but during the first half he was one of the best players in the world. He should be an 86 atleast.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 75(-1)

Honestly, I think Choupo should be a 78. He did not deserve this downgrade, having a goal-per-minute ratio passed only by the very best strikers in Europe.

Gabriel Vidović - 64(-)

I honestly haven’t seen much of Vidović, so I can’t comment, but hopefully he proves he’s worth more than a 64.

Mathys Tel - 64(-)

Tel is definitely better than this if Bayern were willing to spend over €20m on him. Another player where there isn’t much accessible footage of him playing on a consistent basis but a big future.

Overall, I think this season the ratings were a lot better than the seasons before (remember when we won the sextuple and EA Sports replied by downgrading half our squad?), with a lack of the signature EA Sports joke rating, but EA have inevitably had some poor rating decisions outside of Bayern Munich.