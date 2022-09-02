Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller loves what he sees from Marcel Sabitzer

If you wanted to start doling out early season awards, there would be a hot race for “Most Improved Player” on the Bayern Munich roster.

Benjamin Pavard has been sensational, Dayot Upamecano has also looked much better than he did last season (Saturday’s gaffe aside). Jamal Musiala has been spectacular as well, but his case might have to do more with opportunity than actual improvement.

There is one player, however, who has done a 180-degree turn from last season for Bayern Munich — and that is former RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

With Leon Goretzka out injured, Sabitzer has been a seamless replacement for the Germany international and a steady partner to Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield. Many people have noticed Sabitzer’s performance during this campaign including man about Bayern, Thomas Müller.

“Sabi is playing a great role at the moment. He’s solid in duels and has Josh’s back. He’s absolute effective and I think he feels comfortable,” Müller told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sabitzer’s comfort level and his confidence seem to be miles ahead of where he was last season, which is terrific. How he handles Goretzka’s return — a potential spot on the bench — will be key in determining what kind of future the Austrian might have in Munich going forward.