Tanguy Nianzou’s move a “win-win-win” for player, Bayern Munich, and Sevilla

One of the more difficult moves of the summer transfer window for Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had to be the sale of defender Tanguy Nianzou to Sevilla.

Nianzou was considered of Salihamidžić’s great “steals” as he inked the youngster right from under the noses of Paris Saint-Germain. At the time, the acquisition was widely-lauded.

Nianzou, however, was not quite as “ready” as Bayern Munich had hoped. After being stifled by injuries early in his career with the club, Nianzou had trouble adjusting to not playing consistently and often struggled with his decision-making and positioning, while also having a penchant for sloppy challenges.

Still, the young Frenchman had potential, but lacked a true window for an opportunity to play as soon as Bayern Munich signed Matthijs de Ligt. At that point, the Bavarians had four possible players at center-back ahead of Nianzou (De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, and Benjamin Pavard) and the youngster’s immediate future would be on the bench once more.

Enter Sevilla, who was more than happy to take on a bit of reclamation project who has massive upside.

“It was brave to sign Tanguy. He’s one of the best defenders at his age. Should he develop at Sevilla, he can be an option again for us. It’s a win-win-win situation, positive for the player and for the clubs,” Salihamidžić told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by Tz).

It’s true that Bayern Munich could still bring Nianzou back, but it would not be an easy task considering the current depth on the squad. To re-add Nianzou to the squad, the fee is rumored to be €60 million.

Bayern Munich reportedly also has a 22% sell-on fee for Nianzou as well.