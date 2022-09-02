Bayern Munich’s Brazzo and Julian Nagelsmann share espresso and chat often

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić might have earned a bit of a reputation earlier in this career with regard to not getting along with the club’s coaching staff, but that does not appear to be the case these days.

In fact, Salihamidžić and manager Julian Nagelsmann get together quite often to share a coffee and talk about the squad.

“He’s way ahead of his age. He has clear ideas in his mind — which is the most important thing for us. We talked a lot about last season, systems, training, ideas. Julian accepts other opinions and also speaks out if something bothers him,” Salihamidžić told Sky 90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He often comes to my office, I make him an espresso and then we talk. I really enjoy working with him.”

If you want to read into those quotes, you surely could, but it appears that the coaching staff and front office now share a symbiotic relationship. Can it stay that way? Maybe — if Brazzo keeps doling out those free espressos.