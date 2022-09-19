Former Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl signs for RB Leipzig

After a break from football, Max Eberl has now found employment after he was signed by RB Leipzig. The 48-year-old has been an integral part of fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach’s board. Just this year, in the middle of Gladbach’s dance with relegation, he requested the club to allow him to step down from his role as sporting director on grounds of health reasons. After a six-month break, he’s back in the game, this time with Die Roten Bullen.

Max Eberl is RB Leipzig's new sporting director!



The 48-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club and will begin his role on 15th December 2022. ✍️



⚪ #WeAreLeipzig pic.twitter.com/wVFpcj1Urn — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 19, 2022

As a player, Eberl spent 15 years of his footballing career at Bayern Munich: going up the youth ranks from 1979 to 1991 and played for the senior team, from 1991 to 1994. After leaving Bayern in 1994, he has played for VfL Bochum, Greuther Fürth, and Gladbach, where he retired in 2005.

Max Eberl was employed by Borussia Mönchengladbach shortly after he retired and became their sporting director in 2008. Eberl will begin his duties at RB Leipzig on December 15, 2022.